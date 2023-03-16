Dean Huff, age 76 of Greenville, passed away at his home Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023.

Funeral service 12:00 Noon Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – service time Monday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, helping veterans. Donations are made online https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or make check to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, memo line HUFF WWP