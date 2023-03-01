Donna Janice Carter Haslett, age 89 of North Carolina, formerly of Greenville, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Saturday February 18, 2023, in North Carolina where she had been living to be close to her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Donna’s memory may be made to Taylor Cemetery.

Donna Janice Carter, the daughter of Eldon F. (Jake) Carter and Lexie E. Cripe Carter, was born on December 4, 1933, in Fayette County near Vandalia. She grew up on the farm near Pittsburg and attended the Shiloh Grade School and Mulberry Grove High School and graduated from Vandalia High School in 1952. Donna and Charles R. Haslett were united in marriage on June 7, 1953, at the Carter Home in Fayette County. Donna worked at the Model Glove factory, Nursing Homes and for AT&T for 21 years and 9 months before her retirement. Donna lived in St. Elmo, Effingham, Cheyenne WY, Greenville South Carolina, Conway SC, Orlando, FL, Cape Cod MA, Richmond VA and returned to Greenville in 1999. Donna was a faithful member of the Columbus Baptist Church for many years.

Donna is survived by her children Nancy Blankenship, Rhonda Carroll and raised her granddaughter Carrie (Walter) Rager who has lovingly cared for her in her declining health. She is survived by grandchildren including Jennifer, Teri Lynn, Alan, Christina, Rachel, Joey, Christopher and Dylan, and a host of great-grandchildren and her recently born great-great grandchild Gia. Donna is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Gaultney of Troy, IL.

Donna is preceded in death by her daughters Donna Matovich and Julie Haslett, her parents Jake and Lexie Carter and her brother Eldon (Sonny) Carter age 17.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To leave the family a condolence or share a memory, visit www.donnellwiegand.com.