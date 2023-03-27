Elaine M. Williamson, 71, of Damiansville, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Elaine was born on November 19, 1951 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Frank and Irene, nee Kubiak, Povolish.

After graduating from Nashville Community High School, Elaine earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Arkansas State University. Ever a student, Elaine also went on to earn her teaching certificate from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in education from Grand Canyon University. She had a long career as a teacher, touching countless lives. Additionally, Elaine served as a Sunday school teacher, a religion teacher, and a Girl Scout leader.

Elaine met the love of her life, Steven, on a blind date in 1974. According to Steve, he knew he loved her from the first day. They were married on April 24, 1976 and went on to have three daughters, Trisha, Jodie, and Gina. The pride of Elaine’s life were her granddaughters, Lexie, Shanna, Eva, and Audrey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Irene Povolish; her granddaughter, Audrey Bennett; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Anna Williamson; her siblings, Joan Dickhaut, Charlotte Heisner, and Eugene Povolish; and her brothers-in-law, Jerry Harris and Terry Keeney.

Elaine is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Steve Williamson; daughters, Trisha Rogers, Jodie Leitsch, and Gina (Eric) Bennett; granddaughters, Lexie & Shanna Rogers, and Eva Bennett. She will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings, Patrick (Carla) Povolish, Donna (Greg) Schmale, and Frannie (Terry) Henry; brother-in-law, Marvin Dickhaut; sisters-in-law, Betty Harris, Roma Keeney, and Doris Povolish; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating.

Private burial will be held at Lakeview Memorials Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.