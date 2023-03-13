Emma Lee Mueller, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Mrs. Mueller was born on February 19, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (McConaughey) Travis. She married Eugene Mueller and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2009.

Mrs. Mueller is survived by her children – Steve Brand (Jody), Jeffrey Mueller (Patricia), Patrick Mueller (Shelly), and Lisa Krebs (Duane); her grandchildren – Casey Brand, Max Brand, Kyle Krebs (Bri), KariJo Krebs, Braden Mueller (Alma), Paige Hampel (John), Rachelle Delahunt (Larry), Betty Skrien (Michael), and Lee Bonner (Traci); her great grandchildren – Scarlett, Lucas, Archer, Olivia, Wyatt, Kameron, Audrey, Tyler, Kenny, Lara, Clinton, Noah; and her great great grandchildren, Everett, Evelyn, Jackson, Ryder, Madden, and Monroe.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Mueller was preceded in death by her son – Eugene Mueller Jr.; and her sisters – Virginia Goodin (Leo) , Barbara “Bobby” Carmen (Donald “Jitter”).

Emily’s journey to becoming a registered nurse was a remarkable accomplishment, and she did so with dedication and perseverance. She wholeheartedly embraced her role in caring for the sick and injured, a lasting impact on many patients throughout her career. In her retirement years, she continued to radiate warmth and kindness, finding immense joy in spending time with her beloved family. Her unwavering support and pride for their accomplishments were a testament to her deep love and dedication. Emily’s legacy of love and compassion will live on, as she touched the hearts of all those around her. Let us celebrate her life and honor her memory by cherishing our own families and embracing the same loving spirit that she embodies so beautifully. Emily will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us all.

A private graveside service for Emma Lee Mueller will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, Illinois. Expressions of sympathy in her memory are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the National Kidney Foundation. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

