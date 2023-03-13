Gary J. “Moe” Feldmann, 50, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, MO.

Gary was born October 11, 1972, to Gary and Diane (nee Frey) Feldmann, in Highland, IL. On December 26, 1996, he married Karen Plocher at Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, IL.

Moe owned and operated Feldmann Homes Inc., a residential construction company. He built many homes in and around the Highland area through the years. He was a huge supporter of the Highland Quarterback Club and was a big fan of football and many sports. Moe was an avid trout fisherman. Their beloved cabin at Montauk State Park was his second home. Moe was the best friend and host to all who knew him. Above all, his family was everything, especially his wife and two children. His favorite past time was watching his children play sports and enjoying their “Family Fun” times.

Moe is survived by his wife of 26 years, Karen Feldmann, Highland, IL; loving children, Brady Feldmann and Kaitlyn Feldmann, both of Highland, IL; mom and dad, Diane and Joe “Bud” Reidelberger, Highland, IL; sister, Joann (significant other, Jamie Hedrick) Reidelberger, Highland, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Jane Plocher, Highland, IL; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Scott (Brenda) Plocher, Highland, IL, and Lisa Scholl, Highland, IL; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Quarterback Club.

Celebration of Life Open House: Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at Helvetia Sharpshooters Hall, Lindendale Park, Highland, IL.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL