Joyce Donaldson, age 85 of Carlyle, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Joyce was born on May 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Donaldson of Carlyle. Joyce and her partner Wally Knue were together 65 years until his passing last April.

Besides her parents and Wally Knue, she was preceded in death by her brothers Jordan Donaldson and Edward Donaldson and sister-in-law Margaret Donaldson.

Joyce is survived by a niece Kim and husband Don Kauling, four nephews Gerald and wife Diana Donaldson, Alan and wife Pam Donaldson, Tony Donaldson all of Carlyle and Wilson Donaldson of Okawville as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a successful beautician and ran her own salon for over 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Joyce’s favorite hobby was collecting figurines. She loved her life with Wally. They enjoyed going out to eat and talking to others. As a beautician Joyce knew everything that was going on in Carlyle and with Wally running his diner “Wally’s” he knew all that was going on in Breese. Between the two of them they had Clinton County covered.

In keeping up with Joyce’s wishes there will be no services. Joyce will be laid to rest in the Carlyle Cemetery.

Because of Joyce’s love for her cats, memorials in her honor may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society or to the Carlyle Cemetery and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.