Judith Ann Eyman, age 75 of Vandalia, formerly of Mulberry Grove passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, Illinois.

Judith will be buried in Maxey Cemetery at a later date, next to her husband Donald.

Judith Ann, the daughter of William Glenn McCluskey and Dorothy “Dot” Schmidt McCluskey, was born December 20, 1947 in Belknap, Illinois.

Judith grew up in Belknap but would live as far north as Joliet before her family would eventually settle in Fayette County where she attended Vandalia High School. For many years Judith worked at Vandalia Wal-Mart. She then worked for Carmen’s Market in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren. Judith also enjoyed flowers and different varieties of birds.

Judith Ann and Donald Wayne Eyman were united in marriage on June 18, 1967, at the Vandalia Free Methodist Church. They enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage, he passed away on October 18, 2016. They are the parents of 4 children: Lisa Sachan and husband Cliff of Augsburg, IL, Michelle Kuebrich of Brownstown, IL, Michael Eyman and wife Meagan of Greenville, and Brad Eyman and wife Shayla of Vandalia, IL. Loving grandmother to: Alex Kuebrich, Katelinn Thomas, Amber Thomas, Madalyn Hertz, Mason Hertz, Carly Eyman and Caleb Eyman and great-granddaughter Everly Miller.

Also surviving are her 4 siblings: Glenda Burry of Effingham, Linda Kay Eller and husband Buddy of Greenville, Jerry McCluskey and wife Kelli of Neoga, and Larry McCluskey and wife Shirley of Springfield.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald.