Judith “Judy” Ann Thurston, age 67, of Beckemeyer passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Breese Caring First Nursing Home. She was born in Belleville, Illinois on August 25, 1955 the daughter of Leroy and Betty (Niermann) Boester. She married Galen Thurston in Advance, Missouri on June 2, 1973 and he survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her children: Julie Bruggemann and husband Duane of St. Rose, Allen Thurston of Beckemeyer, and Crystal Kahre and husband Eric of Carlyle; grandchildren: Megan Bruggemann and special friend Andrew Hagen, Erin Bruggemann, and Colton Kahre; her siblings: Robert Boester and wife Elaine of Centralia, Michael Boester and wife Carrie of Rochester, New York; sisters-in-law: Ann Hendershott of Marble Hill, Missouri, Marsha Hinson of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; brother-in-law, Wesley Thurston of Walnut Hill; stepmother Laverne Boester of Dittmer, Missouri; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leroy and Betty Boester; her sister, Linda Payne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Denver and Clara Thurston; and sister-in-law, Vivian Alvis.

Judy was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Carlyle, she was very faithful to her religion and loved her church family. She had many loves in her life but none greater that the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, her dog Lil Bear and her bonus grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, traveling and always being on the go. She ran her own daycare for many years & worked for Nascote Industries for 25 years. Judy was a great baker and made many wonderful treats.

Her favorite hobby was bird watching, especially hummingbirds and eagles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Carlyle with Pastor Ken Schafer officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 and on Monday from 9:00 until 10:30 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Judy are suggested to the Mayo Clinic and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231 or you may donate directly to the Mayo Clinic by following this link https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.

Online condolences may be made to the Thurston family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.