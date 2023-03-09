June Helen (Haumesser) Gonzalez, age 92 of Aviston and formerly of Beckemeyer, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Mrs. Gonzalez was born in Breese, Illinois on October 10, 1930, a daughter of the late Albert and Lydia (Lappe) Haumesser. She married Manuel “Abie” Gonzalez on November 3, 1951, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2001.

Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her children – Diane Marsh and husband Bryan of Trenton, and Rick Gonzalez and wife Deb of Carlyle; her grandchildren – Tricia Schulte and husband Clent, Ryan Gonzalez and wife Megan, Lauren Langhauser and husband Jared, Scott Marsh and wife Amy, Amy Ori and husband Matt, and Chris Marsh; her great grandchildren – Alex, Lawson, Griffin, Ava, Mason, Rhett, Gunnar, Olivia, Brynn, Ansley, Allyson, Isabelle, and Collin; a great great grandson – Noah; her in-laws – Ralph and Evelyn Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, June was preceded in death by her sister – Emma Niemeyer and her husband Eugene “Nip”; her father-in-law and mother-in-law – Joaquin and Gloria Gonzalez; and her in-laws – Joseph Gonzalez, Jack and Lorraine Gonzalez, and Henry “Beans” and Gloria Garcia.

June was a faithful and active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Breese. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to her hair appointments and coffee with friends. June also loved watching her husband and other family members play Clinton County Baseball League games. She retired from Wee Walker Shoe Factory.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Breese. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Breese. Visitation will be held at St. John’s UCC on Monday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Gonzalez are suggested to St. John’s UCC and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

