Kenneth Frank Isaak passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 11, 2023, at the age of 82, in his home at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Breese, IL. After graduating from Mater Dei High School, Ken entered the truck driving profession and became owner/partner of L.R. Miller, Inc. where he worked and grew the business for 51 years before retiring.

Ken was born on December 14, 1940, in Bartelso, IL, the youngest of four children of Frank and Josephine (Kuhl) Isaak. He was married to Mary Ellen Goldsmith of Huey, IL for 9 years.

He is survived by his son Michael Isaak (Jacqueline) of Carlyle, two granddaughters Paige Reese of Salem, IL and Jessica Martinez of Davenport, Florida, one great grandchild, Oliver Webster of Salem, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alvin Isaak (Patricia), sisters Helen Wuebbles (Jim) and Jean Hustedde (Louis).

Ken was a quiet and caring man who liked to listen to country music, enjoyed baseball, and loved to travel. Among his favorite adventures were trips to Alaska and Ireland with his dear friend Rita Bartak.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, IL. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, IL.

Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation or memorial to St. Mary’s Church or to Residential Home Health and Hospice. Donations and cards may be sent to the family at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

