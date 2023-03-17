Kimberly Angelina Dull, age 53, passed away on March 14, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis MO surrounded by her family.

Kim was born on September 15, 1969 in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, the daughter of Phyllis Albers (nee Frankovich) and James Dull. Kim graduated from Quincy College in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and minor in English. Kim later obtained a Master of Arts in Literature from the University of Missouri- St. Louis. Kim was an avid reader and worked as a technical writer and editor for over 30 years.

Kim had a passion for travel and spent her adult life exploring the world. She visited at least seventeen countries and traveled across the United States. Kim was a passionate St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers fan. She loved to trash talk football with her Rams loving nephews. Kim loved adventure and excitement. She would never decline an invite to try something new. She learned to scuba dive and went whitewater rafting, skydiving and bungee jumping. She was a member of the Albers American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed bartending at the Legion. Kim also participated in various other charitable activities, including Step Up St. Louis, Fuel for the City, and Metropolis.

Kim was preceded in death by her father James Dull, all of her grandparents, and her uncle Brian Frankovich.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather Phyllis and Brad Albers; sister and brother-in-law Stacy and Kyle Lentz; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lisa Albers; sister and partner Tami Albers and Todd Rutz; her five beloved nephews Benjamin, Charles and Anderson Lentz and Thomas and Matthew Albers; and countless other relatives and friends who loved her.

The funeral service will be held on March 25, 2023 at St. Bernard’s Church, 202 North Broadway, Albers, Illinois. Visitation will be from 8:30am to 10:45am with the service to follow at 11:00am.

Memorials are suggested for Melanoma Research Alliance at curemelnoma.org. Donations will also be accepted at the service or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be left for Kimberly’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.