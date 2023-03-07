Laura Melton, 60, of Sorento, IL, passed away March 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Laura was born January 18, 1963, the daughter of James and Sherry (Shaffer) Roberts. She married Danny Melton in Hillsboro, IL, on February 19, 1993. They were married for 30 blessed years together.

After graduating Hillsboro High School in 1981, Laura moved to Bloomington-Normal and worked at the Mitsubishi manufacturing plant. During this time, she met Danny, fell in love, married, and moved to Sorento, IL in 1993, where they began their life together.

Laura was funny, witty, straight forward, and told it how it was. She loved her alone time, but never minded the occasional drop-in from any of her family or friends. Laura was an easy conversationalist and held a personality that could light up a room. She enjoyed ‘’yard sale-ing’’, bingo, “tinkering around”, and most of all, playing in her garden. Laura was loved dearly by those blessed to have known her.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Melton of Sorento, IL; her mother, Sherry Zanotti of Litchfield, IL; her brother, James Roberts (Pam Roberts) of Hillsboro, IL; her sister, Mona Stevens of Hamilton, IL; her children, Dane Morgan of Caseyville, IL, Kelsey Melton, of Hillsboro, IL, and Casey Melton of Hillsboro, IL; her stepchildren, Jodi Dixon of New Douglas, IL and Bo Melton of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Garrett Melton, Riley McCario, Karlee Dixon, Trey Melton, and Reini Morgan; and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm., Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Graveside Service: 1 pm., following the visitation, at Kirkland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Kirkland Cemetery, 290 Ripson Bridge Ave, Sorento, IL 62086.

The family asks that donations, to Kirkland Cemetery, be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Laura.

The family has entrusted Perfetti Assalley Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.