Lester Keith Meyer, age 63 of Hoffman, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Mr. Meyer was born on September 21, 1959, in Centralia, Illinois, to the late Lester and Louise (Hanke) Meyer. He married Diann Stieg on October 2, 1982, in Addieville, Illinois.

Keith is survived by his wife, Diann Meyer of Hoffman; his children, Kellee Meyer (Michael Gaston) of Mount Vernon, and Bryan Meyer (fiance Kaitlyn Ramage) of Hoffman; his sisters, Sheila Holston (Mike) of Hoffman, Jeannie Brammeier (John) of Carmel, Indiana, and Leslie Straith (Bill) of Centralia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mr. Meyer was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Hoffman. He was active at the church, and also coached his kids’ basketball teams at Trinity Lutheran School. Keith retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections and spent his retirement enjoying bowling, golfing, and following all sports. Mr. Meyer was a talented craftsman, and he built his forever home with the helping hands of his family and friends. Keith is a three-time cancer survivor who was blessed with overwhelming support from family, coworkers, and friends.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Meyer will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4:30 – 8:00 P.M., and on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 9:45 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Meyer are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Big D’s Relay for Life Team. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

