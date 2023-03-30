Lulubelle Lutz, age 87 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away at her home 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Bond County Hospice or Mulberry Grove Fire Association.

A full obituary will be posted soon.