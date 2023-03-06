Margaret A. “Peggy” Lowder, age 73, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home with her husband by her side.

She was born November 12, 1949 in Breese, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margie, nee Beelman, Ethridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Pat Ethridge (twin), Mike Ethridge, and Ralph Ethridge.

Peggy is survived by her husband Charles “Chuck” Lowder of Trenton, whom she married December 26, 1981 at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville; nieces, Shelly Ethridge and Kim (Rich) Dumstorff; great-niece, Emma (Otto) Dumstorff; great-nephew, Drew (Jane) Dumstorff; and adopted nieces, Kathy Lanter and Melanie Marcy.

Peggy was a Mater Dei “Class of 67” cheerleader; an elementary schoolteacher in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and California; worked in Education in the U.S. Consulate Office in Sydney, Australia; and was very active in various American Women Wives Club in The Hague, Netherlands (during her husband Chuck’s Shell Oil assignments).

She was an avid Duke University basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan; and she especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends with her outstanding cooking skills.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden with Fr. James Buerster officiating.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at the graveside service or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com