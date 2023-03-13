Mary E Frank, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL.

She was born on Monday, March 9, 1931, in Bond Co., IL, the daughter of Fred and Ella (nee Kustermann) Vosholler, Sr.

On Saturday, May 1, 1954, she married Clemens “Clem” W. Frank at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Thursday, June 5, 1980.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church – Highland, IL; former member of Legion of Mary of St. Paul.

Mary was born on the homeplace, southeast of Pierron, IL in Bond County. She attended Pierron/Immaculate Conception school. She had worked for the Moulton Bartley Shoe Company, in Highland, Basler Electric in Highland, Alton Box Board Company in Highland and Marine Garment Company in Highland. After her husband’s death, she returned to working at the Garment Company from August 1980 to 1986. On July 29,1986 she returned to Basler Electric until retiring from there in 1994. Mary was one of the original attendees of the Eucharist Adoration group at St. Joseph Hospital, and she was a regular member who prayed there. She was faithful in saying the Rosary at least once a day.

She enjoyed quilting, her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Dale E. (Patty) Frank, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Doris A. (Significant Other-Alan J. Hartlage) Frank, Highland, IL

Daughter – Lois J. Moore, Mulberry Grove, IL

Sister-In-Law – Virginia Vosholler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tina (Ryan) Wuebbels

Grandchild – Doug (Heather) Frank

Grandchild – Karen (Ben) Book

Grandchild – Ellen (Derek) Herzberg

Grandchild – Amanda (Ty) Wesbrook

Grandchild – Travis (Debbie) Moore

Great Grandchildren – Dylan,Lydia & Caleb Wuebbels

Great Grandchildren – Nora & Dallas Frank

Great Grandchildren – Jordyn and Olivia Book & Baby Due in April

Great Grandchildren – Kayla & Brooke Herzberg

Great Grandchildren – Myka,Landyn & Hunter Wesbrook

Great Grandchild – Dusti Moore

Numerous – In-Laws

Numerous – Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Fred J. Vosholler, Sr. – Died 8/22/1941

Mother – Ella M. (nee Kustermann) Vosholler – Died 2/19/1984

Husband – Clemens “Clem” W. Frank, Jr. – Died 6/05/1980

Brother – Bernard Vosholler – Died 8/27/1973

Brother – Fred “Fritz” Vosholler – Died 7/3/95, Highland, IL

Brother – Anthony “Tony” Vosholler – Died 3/1/15, Highland, IL

Brother – John E. Vosholler – Died 7/17/2012, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Anna B. Oestringer – Died 4/9/2010, Highland, IL

Sister – Eleanor Becker – Died 9/22/2004, Marine, IL

Sister – Irene Mersinger – Died 5/17/2000, St. Jacob, IL

Sister – Frieda Zobrist – Died 12/18/1991

Sister – Rose A. Weder- Sams – Died 4/11/2007, St. Jacob, IL

Sister – Clara Gilomen (Twin) – Died 3/7/2006, St. Jacob, IL

Sister – Agnes Kampwerth (Twin) – Died 2/13/2018, Highland, IL

Son-In-Law – Wayne C. Moore – Died 4/17/20.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or Alzheimer’s Association.