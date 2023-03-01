Michael E. Province, 72, of Panama, passed away at 2:32 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Michael was born April 4, 1950 in Granite City, the son of Marles E. and Julia T. (Veres) Province. He married Laura Lynn Cruthis on March 28, 1969, at the Assembly of God in Sorento, and they enjoyed nearly 54 years of marriage.

Michael graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1968 and was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work for Cassens Transport, as many other men in Panama did. Michael loved his job so much that he never missed a day of work in his career, and eventually retired after 35 years of service. He attended Panama Methodist Church, was a lifetime member of the Panama V.F.W. where he once served as Commander. He was also a past member of the Sorento American Legion. Michael was an avid St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan, as well as the Fighting Illini. He enjoyed fishing, especially for bass. Michael loved his dogs, and he loved the time spent with family reminiscing and telling stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron West.

Michael is survived by his wife, Laura Province of Panama; children, Neil (wife, Jaime) Province of Panama, Craig (Angela Boide) Province of Hillsboro, and Rachel Province of St. Louis; grandchildren, Jacob (wife, Sara) Province, Natalie Province, Amanda Kunkel, Jack Province, and Anna Province; sister, Barbara (husband, Joe) DiDonato of Slidell, LA; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be accorded prior to ceremonies.

Visitation & Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Panama Methodist Church, 203 Cleveland Ave, Panama, IL 62077, with Pastor Ray Snider officiating.

Inurnment with military honors will follow the ceremony at Union Cemetery in Panama.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Panama Methodist Church, 203 Cleveland Ave., Panama, IL 62077, or Union Cemetery Association, PO Box 760, Panama, IL 62077.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Michael, or to offer condolences to his family.