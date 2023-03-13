Michael Eugene Hazelip, 54, of Dupo, IL, died at St. Mary’s Hospital, Saint Louis, MO on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 am. He was born August 16, 1968, in Alton, IL to James Robert “Bob” Hazelip & Vera F. Lowe Hazelip. He married Diana Baldwin Hazelip in 1996 in Greenville, IL. He was a maintenance mechanic in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area. Michael enjoyed camping, fishing and golfing. He is survived by his spouse, Diana Hazelip of Dupo, IL, siblings, James F. (significant other, Sandy Garrison) Hazelip of Festus, MO, Christine (spouse, Brett) Meyer of Bunker Hill, IL, Tim Hazelip of Lampe, MO, Dodie Drummond of Kokomo, IN, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and 3 beloved dogs, Alex, Dacy, and Rocky. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gregory Hazelip and Jeff Hazelip. Friends may call on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Memorial service will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 3:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.