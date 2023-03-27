Paula F. Robke-Hempen-Bradish, age 78, of Breese, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 13, 1944 in Breese, a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy “Dottie”, nee Meyer, Robke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Robke; sister-in-law, Brenda Robke; and brother-in-law, Tom Rosen.

Paula is survived by her children Todd (Linda) Hempen of Centralia, Troy (Janice) Hempen of Carlyle, Tony (Carlene) Hempen of Breese, and Teri Elsing of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Trever (Evalynne) Hempen, Hannah Hempen, Marc (Shaka) Hempen, Eric Hempen, Katie (Devin) Marshall, Brandy (Aaron) Fuehne, Ellen Hempen, Tucker Hempen, Jake Elsing, and Nick Elsing; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Rosen of Breese; and a nephew and nieces, Paul Robke, Leslie Cox, Renee Kehrer, and Jill Garcia.

Paula worked as a Data Specialist for the 375 th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, crafting, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Germantown American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to March of Dimes (https://www.marchofdimes.org/) or the Breese Ambulance Service and will be received at the Celebration of Life or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

