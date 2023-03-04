Robert Vernon Clausen, age 88 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Bond County Humane Society or the Mennonite Disaster Relief Fund.

A full obituary will be posted soon.