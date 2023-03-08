Roger D. Wiley, age 72 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, March 11, 1950, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of the late Charles and Esther (nee Clifton) Wiley.

Roger was born in St. Louis, MO; grew up in Cahokia, IL, and graduated from Cahokia High School in 1969. He served with the US Air Force from 1971 to 1986, active duty in Vietnam and the Philippines. He raised his family in Troy, IL and moved to Highland in 2017. He was an over the road truck driver, enjoyed rock music and was very fond of his pet cats and dogs.

Survivors include:

Special Friend – Marcia A. (nee Cartwright) Smithhart, Highland, IL

Son – Anthony M. “Tony” Wiley, Belleville, IL

Daughter – Alex R. Wiley, Springfield, MO

Daughter – Sherry Wiley, California

Daughter – Lisa Wiley, California

He was a Honorary Uncle to Destiny L. Smithhart, Highland, IL

He was a Honorary Uncle to Savannah M. Cartwright, Highland, IL

He was a Honorary Great Uncle to Xander Smithhart, Highland, IL

He was a Honorary Great Uncle to Aniyah Fulford, Highland, IL

He was Extended Family To Many

He was a Dear Friend To Many

Estranged Wife – Janelle D. (nee Altavogt) Wiley

Former Wife – Candy (nee Rummler) Wiley.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.