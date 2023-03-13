Thomas W. Wilke, 82, of St. Rose, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Hinz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL. He was born August 1, 1940, in Breese, son of Bernard A. and Anna F. (Schrage) Wilke. He married Judith M. Luitjohan April 4, 1970, in Grantfork and she preceded her in death on August 18, 2014.

He is survived by his four sons, Alan Wilke and Kevin Wilke both of St. Rose, John Wilke of Edwardsville, and Dale Wilke of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Andre and Aurora Wilke both of Edwardsville; a brother, Bernard Wilke Jr. of Pittsburg, PA; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley & Lawrence Schwarz of Grantfork, Bonnie & Jim Wesselmann of Breese, Janet & Leonard Thole of Highland, Barbara & Tim Martiszus of Trenton, June & David Schmelter of Breese, Marlene & Jerry Vosholler of Highland, Larry & Tina Luitjohan of Grantfork.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ann Wilke in infancy; two sisters, Sister Dolores Wilke, ASC, Thecla Clements Genevieve Thole, and Ann (Wilbert) Weis; two brothers: Roman Wilke and Hugo Wilke; a brothers-in-law, Otto Thole, and Herb Clements; and sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Wilke, Mary Ruth Wilke, and Madeline Wilke.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of St. Rose Catholic Parish. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and horseshoes and attending family gatherings. His passion was softball, the highlight day of his softball career was the Damiansville Tournament in 1977, playing against New Baden in the afternoon with their only base runner hitting a single in the 6th inning. Later that evening they played against Bartelso and Tom pitched a no-hitter.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Rev. Pat Jakel officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in St. Rose.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation or Adores of the Blood of Christ and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.