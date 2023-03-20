Vernon George Netemeyer, 83, of New Baden, Illinois passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 at Trenton Village Assisted Living Facility in Trenton, Illinois.

Vern was born on July 8, 1939 in Looking Glass Township. He learned the value of hard work at an early age by growing up on the family farm along with his sisters, Fran & Jane, and his twin brother Glennon.

He was a member of the St. George Catholic Parish in New Baden for a majority of his life. Vern retired from the Monterey Coal Mine #2 in Albers, Illinois in 1995. He was also a member of the New Baden Volunteer Fire Department, the New Baden Jaycees, and the United Mine Workers of America. Vern enjoyed hunting, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, the annual family washer tournament over Labor Day weekend, butchering with the boys, making wine, and spending time with his still-growing family.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, George & Elsie, nee Wobbe, Netemeyer, twin brother Glennon “Shorty” Netemeyer, and brother in-law, Cletus Stemple.

Surviving are his children, Deb (Bruce) Kehrer of New Baden, Illinois, Dan (Julie) Netemeyer of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Darren (Tammy) Netemeyer of Millstadt, Illinois, and Dana Woods of New Baden, Illinois; grandchildren, Trevor (Elisha) Kehrer, Tyler (Megan) Kehrer, Nicole (Kellen) Kettwich, Ryan Netemeyer, Devin Netemeyer, Sophie Netemeyer, Emily Woods, and Erin Woods; and greatgrandchildren, Trent Kehrer, Ella Kehrer, Rion Kehrer, Kort Kehrer, Nix Kehrer, Zander Kehrer, Anniston Kehrer, Ainsley Kettwich and Emma Kettwich.

Vern’s family would like to send a very special thank you to the Trenton Village Assisted Living facility for their kindness and support and helping keep Vern comfortable during his final days.

Visitation: Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden, Illinois.

A prayer service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27th at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden, Illinois. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Baden Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.