William J. Debatin, Sr. age 82 of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will be private in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

William Joe, the son of Nelson and Hulda Wegman Debatin, was born in Highland, Illinois on July 8, 1940. William grew up in Bond County his entire life, attended the local schools, and graduated from Greenville High School. He furthered his education and graduated with a degree in Agricultural from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois.

William and Marilyn Whetstone were united in marriage on July 22, 1970. They have enjoyed 52 years of marriage. He was a farmer until the age of 57, continued to work as a crop adjuster and drove a concrete truck at Red-E-Mix for 17 years. He enjoyed showing cattle, attending cattle shows, and going to auctions. Later his gardening became his job. William enjoyed a good debate, as long as he won. William is survived by a step-son Mike Carter of Keyesport, daughter-in-law Stacey Debatin of Greenville and daughter Mary Merod and husband Bob of O’Fallon, Illinois. He is survived by a sister-in-law Becky Debatin. Loving grandfather to: Branson Carter, William Debatin III and wife Tambra, Wane Debatin, Dennis Debatin, Luke Merod, and Maddie Merod. Great-grandfather to: Bryson Briggs and Logan Debatin.

Preceded in death by his parents, son William Debatin, Jr., and siblings: Ron Debatin and Richard Debatin and his wife Judy.

