Alvin B. Dressler, 78, of Freeburg, IL passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.



Alvin was born May 31, 1944, in Belleville, IL, the son of Allen and Pauline (Kalkoff) Dressler. He married Roselyn Olinda Ruhmann in Fayetteville, IL on May 19, 1967. They had been married for 55 years.

Alvin was already enlisted in the U.S. Navy prior to graduating high school. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War, serving on her flight deck as part of the accident and fire response team and also as a tow tractor driver. During this time he was able to experience various ports of call in the Pacific. After his service in the Navy, Alvin began driving a truck for Tucker Freight, and later, Inman Freight Company off Hall Street in St. Louis. He eventually switched to the graveyard shift, spotting trailers so he could work

during the day helping his father and brothers on the farm and with the trucking.

When Inman closed, he returned to the farm and started driving truck for the family business, Dressler Truck Service. The business continued to grow as more of Alvin’s brothers joined permanently. Eventually, Dressler Truck Service branched out into grain warehousing with the purchase of the grain elevator in Freeburg, IL in the late 1980s. About 10 years later the grain elevator in Donnellson, IL was purchased, where Alvin decided to concentrate his efforts alongside his sons, to provide service for the area farmers. When he was no longer able to drive the semi, Alvin would help out unloading farmers’ trucks during fall harvest. He enjoyed seeing everyone and having the chance to shoot the bull during this time. Alvin was no stranger to hard work, a hearty meal, and of course cold Stag beer. He was a member of the St. Libory Legion Post 0683,

Teamsters Union, Montgomery County Farm Bureau, and one time St. Libory Moose Club. He leaves behind many grieving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Dressler.

He is survived by his wife, Roselyn ‘Rosie’ Dressler of Freeburg, IL; children, Tracy Dressler of Donnellson, IL, Julie (Tom) Murphy of Smithton, IL, Todd (Monica) Dressler of Freeburg, IL; grandson, Aidan Murphy of Smithton, IL; siblings, twin brother, Allen (Glenda) Dressler of St. Libory, IL, Dennis (Donna) Dressler of Lenzburg, IL, Paul (Anna) Dressler of St. Libory, IL, Charles (Lisa) Dressler of St. Libory, IL, Beth (Art) Arenas of Waterloo, IL, Gerald (Cindy) Dressler of St. Libory, IL, Marian (Don) Williams of St. Libory, IL; sister-in-law, Debbie Buss of St. Libory, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Burial will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heritage Farm Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.



The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.



