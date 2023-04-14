Alvin V. Busby III, 72, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Alvin was born July 28, 1950, in Tiptonville, TN, the son of Alvin and LaVerne Busby Jr. He married Marsha Glyn Skinner on February 20, 1971, at the Second Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas. They have enjoyed over 52 years of marriage.

Alvin graduated from East St. Louis High School with the Class of 1968 and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge he went to work for Conrail in Collinsville, IL. He then went on to become a Data Processor at Scott AFB. Alvin completed his career as a Veteran’s Representative for the State of Illinois.

In retirement, Alvin enjoyed cross stitch and was extremely proud of his intricate pieces. He loved to fish with his best friend, Max, and just about any other activity he could rope someone into doing with him, including model trains, playing video games, watching old movies, cheating at board games, cooking, golfing and generally trying to make as many people laugh, or at least groan and roll their eyes, as he possibly could.

Baseball was a passion for him, especially his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. His love of the game and the team fostered the same feelings in his sons, and they often enjoyed watching games together and through heated debate concluded they clearly would have been much better than the Cardinal’s actual management.

Alvin valued family above all else. Appropriately, at the end, he was surrounded by his loving wife, Marsha, and his sons, Josh, Jake, and Jared in the flesh. In spirit, he was enveloped by an endless web of family, that he never let drift away, and friends that he made into family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Marsha Busby of Greenville; children, Joshua (Wendy) Busby of Yuma, AZ, Jacob (Jennifer Dupuy) Busby of Livingston, TX, and Jared (Kelsey) Busby of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, Andrew Busby, Aaron Busby, Eleanor Busby and Jonas Busby; siblings, Harold (Judy) Busby of Clinton, IL, Michael (Jill) Busby of Gillespie, IL and Patty (Steve) Knight of West Point, IA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 IL-140, Greenville, IL 62246.

The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Groves officiating.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento, following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 IL-140, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Alvin, or to offer condolences to his family.