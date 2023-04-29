Bernie Ray Wideman, 70, of Donnellson, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon.

Bernie was born February 3, 1953, in East St. Louis, the son of Perry and Ruby (Lebague) Wideman. He and his brothers owned and trained racing horses for many years. Bernie also spent many years guiding goose hunters in Southern Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; life partner of 25 years, Marvetta Straub; and all nine of his siblings, Perry and his wife, Ellen Wideman, Barbara and her husband, Jim McCalister, Cecilia and her husband, Harold Moore, Evelyn and her husband, James Gard, Lila and her husband, Richard Lahn, Shirley and her husband, David Zanchetti, Patricia Woll, Larry Wideman, and Gary Wideman.

Bernie is survived by his son, Chad Wideman of Donnellson; daughter, Amanda Scott of Greenville; stepson, Mike (wife, Sharon) Straub of Maryville; sister-in-law, Jane Wideman; brother-in-law, Dennis Woll; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Bernie, or to offer condolences to his family.