Billy Joe Weist, MSgt., USAF, Ret., age 87, of Trenton, and formerly of O’Fallon, passed away April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 11, 1935, in Princeton, IN, son of the late Elwood and Marjorie, Kellams, Weist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Weist, Noble “Pete” Weist, Donald “Butch” Weist, and Dale Weist in infancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Gladys, nee Forth, Deuel; and sisters-in-law, Lois Weist and Karen Weist.

Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Shirley Weist, nee Deuel, of Trenton, whom he married July 9, 1957, in Sedalia, MO; children, Sharon Schaubert of Edwardsville, Robert (Carol) Weist of New Minden, and Brenda Weist of Keizer, OR; grandchildren, Danielle (Tim) Strothmann and Andrew (Maria) Gerstenecker; great-grandchildren, Thomas Strothmann and Gavin Gerstenecker; brother, Ted Weist of Knox, IN; sister-in-law, Cindy Weist of Princeton, IN; and nieces and nephews.

Billy Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired in 1978 with the rank of Master Sergeant and later retired from Civil Service at Scott Air Force Base. Billy Joe was a member of the Trenton American Legion Post 778 and USBC – United States Bowling Congress. He enjoyed bowling where he carried a 200 average, bowled a 300 game, and in his younger years, was a member of a traveling team. He also enjoyed golfing and he achieved every golfer’s dream by making a hole-in-one, doing yardwork, and gardening. Billy Joe was a true family man and he cherished his time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Nathan Wollenberg officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April, 25, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to ProMedica/Gentiva Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at www.toysfortots.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.