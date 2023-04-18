Charles M. “Butch” Sussen, age 83 of Hoffman, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Mr. Sussen was born at his home in Keyesport on April 3, 1940, a son of the late Julius “Spunk” Sussen and Evelyn Knutt. He married Evelyn “Sharon” Jones in Carlyle, and she preceded him in death.

Butch loved the outdoors, whether he was on a long drive out in the country, riding around the lake, or going fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and tinkering in his garage. Mr. Sussen loved working puzzles, Saturday night poker games, and watching old country western movies. In his earlier years, he worked in the oil industry, and he loved riding motorcycles.

Mr. Sussen is survived by his children – Jan Hammel and husband Randall of Carlyle, Bret Henkel and wife Kim of Huey, Martin Sussen and wife Kim of Breese, Dave White and wife Kelly of Minier, and Jane Bassen and husband DeWayne of Centralia; a daughter-in-law – Debra Henkel of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Amanda Henkel, Nicole Macon and husband Ted, Sarah Anderson and husband Bryan, Ben Hammel and wife Ciera, Jake Hammel and wife Emily, Jenna Edwards, Kortney Henkel, Kody Henkel, Amber Jones and husband Travis, Jared Sussen and wife Brittany, D.J. White and wife Elizabeth, Emily White, Tara Ramey and husband Joe, and Adam Brewer; 23 great grandchildren; and his siblings – Carol Knutt of Breese, Rich Sussen of Posey, and Lillian Clausen of Springfield, IL.

In addition to his parents and his wife Sharon, Charles was preceded in death by a son – Mark Henkel; a grandson – B.J. Henkel; and 2 brothers – Ron Sussen and Jerry Sussen.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Sussen are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.