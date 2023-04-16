Connie L. Schilling, age 72, passed away on April 13, 2023, at her home in Ferrin, Illinois. Connie was born on July 31, 1950, to the late Clarence and Norma (Umverfehrt) Rommelmann.

After graduating from high school, Connie worked as a beautician at the Carousel Salon in Carlyle until 1980. She earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Southern Illinois. She worked in the client assistance program for 22 years. Connie loved sewing, crafting, baking and painting. She had an artistic hand.

Connie is survived by her children, Corey Schilling and wife Vicki, of Alton, and Tracy Schilling and wife Jill; her grandchildren, Henry, Brady, Karlie, and Kate Schilling; and her siblings, Sandy Haun and husband Steve of Carlyle, and Douglas Rommelmann of Houston, Texas.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, with Pastor Jonathan Jennings, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Connie are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Christ our Rock Lutheran High School, or a charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.