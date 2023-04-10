Dennis R. Rolfingsmeier, age 76, of Breese passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.

He was born July 28, 1946 in Breese, son of the late Raymond and Margaret, nee Ratermann, Rolfingsmeier.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Dorothy, nee Wesselmann, Buscher; and sister-in-law, Pat Rolfingsmeier.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Joan Rolfingsmeier, nee Buscher, of Breese, whom he married May 15, 1971 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese; children, Lisa Schulte of Breese and Wayne Rolfingsmeier of Breese; grandchildren, Bret Schulte, Brooke (Clay) Liening, and Brianne (Will Smith) Schulte; great-granddaughter, Vivian Liening; siblings, Charles (Barb) Rolfingsmeier of Carlyle, Paul (Janet Huelsmann) Rolfingsmeier of Breese, and Dave (Cindy) Rolfingsmeier of Frogtown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy (Chris) Pollock of Texas, Vernon (Anne) Buscher of Breese, Tom (Pat) Buscher of Breese, and Dale (Michele Fink) Buscher of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for the railroad for twenty-five years as a carman inspector and later retired from the City of Breese Street Department. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Holy Name Society in Breese, Breese American Legion Post 252, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 269, and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869. Dennis was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting squirrel, deer, turkey, pheasant, and rabbit. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching western tv shows, and watching YouTube hunting videos. Dennis was known to be a handyman and great cook; he could often be found working the fryers at the KC Hall and loved to host his own fish fries. Above all, Dennis was a family man and cherished time with his family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Coping 4 Life or Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 269 and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.