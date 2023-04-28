Donna Lee Traylor, age 93, of Coffeen, IL passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Taylor Springs, IL at 9:47 PM. Visitation will be Monday, May 1, 2023 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL with the funeral service Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Coffeen United Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Kathy Lewis, Pastor of Coffeen United Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL will officiate. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL

Mrs. Traylor was born July, 1, 1929 in Coffeen, IL to Oscar & Fairy (Snow) Thacker. She is a graduate of Coffeen High School, Coffeen, IL and Business School in Omaha, NE. She Married Don T. Traylor in 1948 in Coffeen, IL. He preceded in death in 2000. In her life she worked as a secretary at Hillsboro Garment Co in Litchfield & Hillsboro, IL for many years. Her and her husband, Don, also owned a retail furniture store in Hillsboro, IL for almost 30 years.

She is survived by children, David (wife, Mary) Traylor of Donnellson, IL, Deanna “Dee Dee” (husband, ”Skip” Harry) Hodson of Vandalia, IL and Dan (wife, Cindy) Traylor of Hillsboro, IL, Grandchildren, Toni Traylor Cordes, Jason Traylor, Jon Helberg, Tyler Renfro, Spencer Renfro, and Logan Renfro, and Great-Grandchildren, Kelse, Mackenzie, Harper, Logan, Hunter, Mason, Ashley, Karson She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, and one brother Albert Thacker in 1998

Memorials are directed to the Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.