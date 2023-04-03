Evelyn Johnson, age 84 of Beckemeyer, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Evelyn was born on October 3,1938, in Beckemeyer, Illinois, a daughter of the late Helen (Truetken) and George Komerous. She married Thomas Johnson at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer on February 16, 1957. Evelyn was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s Church, and was also a lifetime member of the Beckemeyer American Legion Auxiliary. She loved playing bingo and following her favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Evelyn was a kind and patient woman who loved caring for children as a daycare provider.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Brad Johnson and wife Debbie, Kenny Johnson and wife Lisa, Paul Johnson and Mary Neuman, Linda Szczeblewski, and Lisa Brassel and husband Greg; her grandchildren, Eric and wife Libby, Amy and husband Jason, Heather, Nicole and husband Jason, Tyler and friend Kayla, Valerie and husband Justin, Cara and husband Travis, Paige and friend Joel, Haley and fiance Matt, Jason and friend Kelsey, Trever and friend Bella, Nolan, Lorna, Lisa, Suzanne, and Arabella; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Mabel Wheelan, Jan Kampwerth, Carol and husband Bob Cordia, Millie Johnson, and Darlene Johnson; and special friends Delores Benhoff and Shirley Grayling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Johnson on November 8, 1999; a son-in-law Tom Szczeblewski; her brothers Norman (Joan) Wheelan; Tom Wheelan; and John Wheelan. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Martin and Rose Johnson; Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Erwin (Helen) Johnson; Orville Johnson; Ray Johnson; Martin Johnson; John (Dolores) Johnson, and Rosie (Sam) Basso.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Church, 451 West 3rd Street, Beckemeyer, IL 62219. Fr. Chuck Tuttle, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 8:30 – 10:45 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Johnson are suggested to her family’s wishes and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

