Gary Alan Schubert, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

Gary was born on August 30th, 1945, to the late Clarence and Helen (Hastings) Schubert. He loved his family, church, and model airplanes. Gary loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed attending services at his church, the First Baptist Church of Carlyle. He was an avid model airplane enthusiast and loved flying with the Sports Flyers RC Club in St. Rose. Gary drove a truck for Jansen Truck Service for 25 years.

Gary is survived by his son, Tom Schubert and wife Julie of Carlyle; his grandchildren, Kayla Schubert and fiancé Nick Nemecek, and Abby King; a brother, Don Schubert; a sister, Bonnie Burnett; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Veryl Schubert and wife Emily, Gene “Bud” Schubert and wife Corrine, Harold Schubert and wife Marguerite; and his in-laws, Jo Schubert and Clarence Burnett.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Carlyle (650 Franklin Street, Carlyle) with Rev. Scott Broughton, officiating. Interment will follow at Greene Cemetery near Greenville. Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Carlyle on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Schubert are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Carlyle or to Greene Cemetery. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.