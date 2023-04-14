Georgia Armstrong, 82 of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by loving family.

Georgia was born, in Shipman, IL, the daughter of George and Mildred (Baze) Scoggins. She was married to Arthur Armstrong of Jerseyville, IL on April 13, 1990.

Georgia had a wonderful, but sharp sense of humor, a quick wit, and generally funny. This is how most people recall her personality. She was a prankster, a jokester, and a bit of a character, and she loved her family dearly. She loved to go out and have fun, party with her friends, and enjoy their company. She took pride in being well groomed, having perfect hair, make-up and clothes. She was an attractive woman with a lot of class.

In a prior marriage to a man in the military, she lived overseas for many years, mostly in the Philippines and Okinawa. When she returned to Jerseyville, she became a member of the Lutheran Church, which she loved very much. She enjoyed horses and dogs and had her own dog grooming service in Jerseyville.

She was also a member of the Jerseyville Elks Club.

When she moved into the Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, she was the same lively, fun, exuberant character as in her younger days. The staff nicknamed her ‘Sassy’ and ‘Feisty.’ The family would like to thank the staff for their enormous kindness, compassion, and for the excellent loving care Georgia received.

Georgia is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Scoggins.

She is survived by a sister, Dimitria ‘Wahker’ (Jerry) Davis of Edwardsville, IL; a sister-in-law, Janet Scoggins of Mulberry Grove, IL; 2 nephews, Rick (Lisa) Scoggins of Highland, IL, and Rusty (Angie) Scoggins of Mulberry Grove, IL; and several great nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services.

A private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Jerseyville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Greenville Nursing and Rehab Staff. Please, mail all donations to the Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 400 E. Hillview Drive, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, as this staff showed great care and compassion for Georgia.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with all affairs.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.