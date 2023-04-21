Gerald G. Meyer, age 66, of O’Fallon, and formerly of St. Rose, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Louisville, KY.

He was born January 15, 1957 in Highland, a son of the late Valerius “Larry” and Eugenia “Jeanne”, nee Vonder Haar, Meyer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Jacob and nephew, Brent Meyer.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Julie Meyer, nee Tonsing, of O’Fallon, whom he married November 29, 1996 in Chesterfield, MO; children, Matthew Meyer, Michael Meyer, and Christopher Meyer all of O’Fallon; siblings, Ruth (Rick) Zurliene of Pierron, Paul (Lisa) Meyer of St. Rose, Carol (Del) Zurliene of Pierron, Marilyn (Jay) Fuhler of St. Rose, Sharon (Mark) Wiegmann of Huntsville, AL, Angie (Dan) Diekmann of St. Rose, and Mark (Stacey) Meyer of St. Rose; brother-in-law, Jake Jacob of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald worked in construction as the owner/operator of Meyer Contracting in O’Fallon. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon where he was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869. Gerald was a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Men’s Sodality, and Parish Council, past president of St. Rose Development Club, and former fireman at St. Rose Fire Department. Gerald often volunteered and went with several church members to help with rehabilitation with Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. He enjoyed traveling and cherished spending time with this family, especially his three boys.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. William Hitpas and Fr. Edward Schaefer concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The Breese Knights of Columbus will visit the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. followed by the St. Rose Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

