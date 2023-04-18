Harley Gene Gulley, age 73, of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Katy, Texas. He was born November 6, 1949 in Murphysboro, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Eva, nee Phillips, Gulley. He married Brenda Zoeller and she proceeded him in death, he later married Karen Cohoon on June 20, 2008 and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, Brian Gulley of Carlyle, IL and Christian Hollenkamp and wife Robin of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Morgan, Caitlyn, and Alexander Hollenkamp; his brother, Clyde Gulley and wife Modie of Desoto, IL; a brothers-in-law, Darrel Cohoon and wife Sue of Florida, and Dennis Melton of Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Leeper; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Thelma & Harold Cohoon; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Melton.

Harley was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. where he served in Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient for his courageous service. He was very proud of his time spent in the Marine Corp. and proud to be considered retired from the Marine Corp. He fully lived to the motto “Once a Marine, Always a Marine”. Harley later started a career with the Illinois State Police and retired from the State Police District 11 in 2000. If four words could describe Harley they would be: Godly, kind, loving, and generous. He was a fierce protector of his family and nothing came before them, except God. Harley was always willing to help others no matter the situation.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Life Church Carlyle with Pastor Jason McIntosh officiating. Private burial will take place at Prairie Davis Cemetery in Herrin.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 and again on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of services at Life Church Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Harley are suggested to Life Church Carlyle or the Susan G. Komen Foundation and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax St., Carlyle, IL 62231 who is serving the family.

Online condolences may be sent to Harley’s family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.