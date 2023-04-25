Howard Wayne Hohman, age 86, of Hoffman passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Hoffman, the son of Raymond and Olga (Vogel) Hohman. He married his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Knolhoff on April 23, 1960 and she survive in Hoffman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Alan Hohman and wife Sue of Carlyle and Barb and husband Greg Schafer of Flora; grandchildren: Aimee (Chris) Wunderlich, Jason (Andera) Hohman, Brittany Hohman, Klye (Cynthia) Hohman, Samantha (Ross)Turner, Jessica Dehn, Brett (Bailey Smith) Hintz, Derek (Brittini) Hintz, Kurt (Kelsey) Hintz, Kortney (Alex Toliver) Hintz, Nick (Lauren Edwards) Schafer, Ashley (Nick) Ulery, Brittany (Steve) Grantz, and Zach (Amanda) Schafer; great grandchildren: Madeline, Alexander, and Kylee Hohman, Kacie and Alex Wunderlich, Caleb, Aubrey, and Levi Hohman, Braelyn Purnell, Skyler and Andrew Hohman, Eden and Ava Turner, LaNae Dehn, Brady Hintz, Ava Robb, and Leela Becker, Eli Hintz , Esmee Hintz, Sadie Hintz, Dane and Austin Ulery, Everly and Eliza Grantz, Drew, Zoe and Zariyah Schafer, Lydia and Izaiah Borger; brother: Don (Sandy) Hohman of Hoffman; brother-in-law, Roger (JoAnn) Knolhoff of Shattuc.

Mr. Hohman was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen and Larvin Knolhoff.

Howard was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman where he served as a former church elder and trustee. He worked as a painter for Illinois Central / Canadian Northern Railroad from 1955 until 1999. He was a lifelong farmer and over the years has collected an amazing amount of toy tractors that are on display at his home. Howard lived to serve his church, community, and family and never missed his grandchildren’s sporting or school events.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Brett Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and from 9:00 until 10:45 AM on Thursday, April, 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

Memorials in memory of Howard are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Debt Retirement Fund or Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

