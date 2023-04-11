Iona M. Sowash, age 94 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Thursday, October 18, 1928, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Walter and Barbara (nee Mueller) Prott.

On Thursday, November 20, 1947, she married John L. Sowash at E & R Church Parsonage, Marine, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 1987.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, Edwardsville Senior Center (and volunteered) – Edwardsville, IL; Election Judge (for many years).

Mrs. Sowash was born southwest of Marine, IL; she grew up on the farm; she graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946 and then worked for the Madison County Abstract and Title Company until her marriage. She and her husband travelled extensively (He was a Career Enlisted man with the U.S. Air Force.). They returned and retired to Marine, IL in October of 1969. Following his retirement, they continued to travel, Morocco, Africa, Kansas, S. Dakota and S. Carolina; She enjoyed gardening, fancy work, Bingo and collecting Cardinals.

Survivors include:

Son – Lonnie K. (Deborah) Sowash, Fairview Heights, IL

Son – Emmette B. (Jean) Sowash, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sharon A. (Drew) Pickering, Pensacola, FL

Grandchild – Brandi (Travis) Detmer

Grandchild – Heather S. (Joey) Gehlbach

Grandchild – Jason A. (Companion-Katie) Sowash

Grandchild – Abi J. (Chris) Kenney

Grandchild – Nickki (Robert) Gerrior

Great Grandchild – Julie

Great Grandchild – Kennedy

Great Grandchild – Danielle

Great Grandchild – Trent

Great Grandchild – Ashli

Great Grandchild – Noah

Great Grandchild – Blake

Great Grandchild – Raven

Great Great Grandchild – Adelynn – Due May 2023

Good Friend – June Nothaus, Trenton, IL

Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter John Robert Prott, Sr. – Died 10/07/1987

Mother – Barbara Ann Prott – Died 6/12/1976

Husband – John Lester Sowash – Died 1/20/1987

Daughter – Barbara L. Armstrong – Died 4/19/1995

Grandchild – Heather L. Duncan – Died 10/2/2014

Grandchild – Jeremy Baldwin

Great Grandchild – Taylor

Special Friend – Frederick “Louie” L. Yenne

Brother – Walter Prott, Jr.

Brother – Earl Prott – Died 3/12/1981

Brother – Harold Prott

Brother – Arnold Prott

Sister – Esther Townsend – Died 6/26/1978

Sister – Eileen Frutiger – Died 1/22/1967

Sister – Dorothy Prott – Died at birth.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine.