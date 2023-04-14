James D. Nesbit, age 88 of Highland, IL, formerly of Greenville, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, January 6, 1935, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the son of Chester and Betty (nee Tracey) Nesbit.

On Thursday, July 3, 1958, he married Jocelyn M. Nesbit nee Miller at Sorento, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Greenville, [Deacon & Elder]; Masonic Temple Lodge 245 A.F. & A.M. – Greenville (50 +year member); American Legion Post 1180 – Greenville, Greenville Fire Protection District Fireman (Retired) and the Gold Wing Riders Association.

Mr. Nesbit was born at Mulberrry Grove, IL. He grew up there attending Mulberry Grove schools. He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1953-57, during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended Rankin Trade School in St. Louis. He spent many years working for Pet Milk Comp. in Greenville. Jim also had a side business, operating Nesbit Heating and Cooling in Greenville. In his retirement he enjoyed doing maintenance at his church. He loved going mushroom hunting and fishing. Children and Grandchildren were a priority with him

Survivors include:

Daughter – Elisa “Kim” (Craig) Wilson, Saint Jacob, IL

Daughter – Robin Lyn (Don) Reiss, Highland, IL

Son – Robert D. (Leisa) Nesbit, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Kelly (Curt) Weary

Grandchild – Christina (Chris) Collins

Grandchild – Jonnie Lyn (Kyle) Kapp

Grandchild – Trent (Bree) Barringer

Grandchild – Parker Dale Nesbit

Grandchild – Brandon (Angel) Seger

Grandchild – Amanda (Kyle) Horstmann

Grandchild – Kristen (Tim) Roethemeier

Grandchild – James Zelasko

Grandchild – Shawn Barringer

Great Grandchildren – 13

Brother – John (Charlotte) Nesbit, Greenville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Chester Dale Nesbit

Mother – Betty Nesbit (nee Tracey)

Wife – Jocelyn M. Nesbit (nee Miller) – DOD 04/25/2018

Grandchild – Tiffany Barrringer

Grandchild – Jordan Barringerr

Sister – Mary Ann Phillips

Sister – Nancy Gannon.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Christian Church in Greenville, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Christian Church, Greenville, IL, with Pastor Dee Armes, Assoc. Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Greenville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church /or/ Charity of the Donor’s Choice.