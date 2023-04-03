James ‘Jim’ Hedrick, 87, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Taylor Springs, IL.

Jim was born March 21, 1936, in Hammond, IN, the son of James Monroe and Edith E. (Griffey) Hedrick. He married Judah Ann Row, on July 23, 1957, in Hammond, IN. They had been married for 65 years. For 30 years he worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago, after retiring, he moved to Mulberry Grove in 1986. He then worked at Hickory Shores Resort in Keyesport, for 10 years, and 5 years for Walmart, in Vandalia.



He was a hard worker and a devoted family man who liked to know how his children and grandchildren were and what they were interested in and involved with. He enjoyed grocery shopping and going up and down every isle in the store, dining out and having breakfast on the back porch every morning at 6 am. He was an avid collector of M&M’s merchandise, toys, and made a hobby of perusing antique malls and flea markets, and was a member of the United Methodist Church, Mulberry Grove, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Martha James, and a son-in-law, Mitch Boilek.

Surviving, Jim, are children, James (Heather) Hedrick, Jr. of Cedar Lake, IN, William (Dawn) Hedrick of Vandalia, IL, Robert (Beth) Hedrick of Hebron, IN, and Cynthia Boilek of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren, Jackson James Hedrick, Rachel (Austin) Hedrick, Sarah (Jeremiah) Ledgerwood, Samantha Dover, Robert Hedrick, Susie (Kenny) Uylaki, Johnathon (Alisa) Lamb; and 11 great grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the United Methodist Church, 106 Church St., Box 5, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family asks that donations please be given to the church.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.



Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.