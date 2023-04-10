Jennifer L. “Jenny” Kampwerth, nee Willeford, age 50, of Breese, and formerly of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at her home.

She was born February 7, 1973 in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of Patricia Sprehe and the late Donald Willeford.

In addition to her mother, Jenny is survived by her sons, London (friend, Brittney Holthaus of Beckemeyer) Kampwerth of Breese and Lincoln Kampwerth of Beckemeyer; siblings, Kristen (Adam) Gammon of Breese, Dana (Jason) Chesnek of Ashley, Scott (Kelly) Langenhorst of St. Louis, and Tina (Patrick) Harris of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Donald and step-brother, Jerome Langenhorst, Jr.

Jenny was an account specialist at Hortica Insurance Agency and a beautician for many years from her home business, Texturize. She was a 1991 graduate of Central High School in Breese and graduated from Kaskaskia College with a degree in Cosmetology. Jenny was an avid animal lover, especially for dogs, she enjoyed going for walks, Jeeping, watching her sons play sports, socializing, watching the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals games, and hanging out at her dad’s camper.

Funeral Service will be Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Josh Wolford officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be Monday, April 10, 2023 form 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society or Hoyleton Youth and Family Services and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.