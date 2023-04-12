Jennifer Lynn Eide, 53, of Carlyle, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, on November 7, 1969, the daughter of Janet (Trepatz) Eide.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Doris Trepatz.

She is survived by her family aunt Carol Trepatz; cousins Joseph and Patrice Russo, Charlie and Regina Schwartz, (Ava, Robbie and Thomas Morton); Joseph and Katie Russo, (Evan and Elliot); Garrett and Angela Drury, (Dillon); special friends Beth Hake, Jim Bauer; everyone at Community Link and Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.

Jennifer lived in Carlyle all of her life and was a graduate of Carlyle High School. She was employed at Community Link since 2003. She enjoyed being around family and friends and always made everyone feel special. Jennifer was a great lover of all animals, but especially dogs and cats, and was a huge fan of classic television shows, such as Bonanza, Rifleman and Star Trek.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Pastor Jason McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of services on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Jennifer are suggested to Community Link and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

