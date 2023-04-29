John F. Frerker, age 96, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

He was born January 21, 1927 in Germantown, a son of the late Henry “Jerry” and Ann, nee Haake, Frerker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herman (Irene) Frerker and brother-in-law, Ray Fletcher.

John is survived by his siblings, Marie Fletcher of Abbeville, LA, Jerome “Jim” (Betty) Frerker of Belleville, and Ralph “Piff” Frerker of Germantown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. He later retired from Granite City Steel working as a crane operator for thirty years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and Germantown American Legion Post 325. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and whittling airplanes.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

