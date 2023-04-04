Joyce A. Royer, 84, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at home.

Joyce was born on July 3, 1938, in Cairo, IL, to Adrian and Eulah (nee Ramage) Beard.

On May 28, 1955, she married Kenneth “Kenny” Royer at the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Joyce moved to rural Pocahontas when she was eight years old and went on to graduate from Pocahontas High School in 1956. She worked for 30 plus years at the United States Post Office until her retirement in 1992. Later in life, Joyce spent time working at Lenjo’s in Pocahontas where she was able to socialize with her community.

Joyce was the last one of 11 children, a member of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Pocahontas Park Club, the Pocahontas American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and was a Shrine Lady.

In her younger years, Joyce played softball and volleyball. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and visiting the casino. Her favorite time of year was Christmas.

A major baseball fan, Joyce would watch the Cardinals play whenever she could.

A family-oriented woman, Joyce protected hers fiercely. She loved playing and taking care of her grandkids and great grandkids. Joyce was a fun loving, social woman who never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Eulah Beard; siblings, Thomas Beard, Charles Beard, Eugene Beard, Mary Doris Richee, Edith Waterman, Betty Bieri, Adrian Beard Jr., Billy Joe Beard, Barbara Childerson, and Eddie Beard.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenny Royer, Pocahontas, IL; children, Vanessa (Dennis) Maroon, Greenville, IL, Kenny (Susan) Royer Jr., Highland, IL; grandchildren, Denny (Significant other Amanda Parker) Maroon Jr., Matthew (Julia) Royer, Lauren (Alex) McCloud; great grandchildren, Bailey (Significant other Chandler Boyd) Maroon, Easton Maroon, Lucy McCloud, Keegan McCloud, and one on the way; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial Service: Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Ray Snider, Pocahontas United Methodist Church, and Rev. Dave Trover.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL