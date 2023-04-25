Kathryn C. “Toots” Timmermann, nee Hummert, 87, of Breese, IL, died peacefully on April 25, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born July 14, 1935, in Breese, the daughter of Bertha (Sartory) and Victor Hummert. On May 21, 1955, she married Robert E. “Bob” Timmermann, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 1984.

Toots is survived by her children, Susie (Dale) Hempen of Breese, Jeff (Donna) Timmermann of Albers, Tina (Bob) Donnewald of Breese, and Bob (Enya) Timmermann of Edwardsville; ten grandchildren, Scott (Megan) Restoff, Brooke Restoff, Alex (Emily) Timmermann, Jacob (Merideth) Timmermann, Josh Donnewald, Katelyn (Matt) Palm, Robbie (Emily) Donnewald, Lauren (special friend Zach Haake) Donnewald, Zach Timmermann and Corrine Timmermann; four step-grandchildren, Hunter (Amber) Hempen, Forest (Wes) Barnette, Holland (Ethan) Neally, Paris (special friend Blake Stulir) Hempen; three great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; her brother Vic (Roselyn) Hummert of Lafayette, LA, and sister-in-law Ruth Timmermann of Frogtown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Thomas A. Hummert, Henry C. (Mary) Hummert, Richard “Dick” (Dorothy) Hummert, Robert “Rob” (Lorraine) Hummert, Celeste Hummert, and Mary (Nelson) Harper; mother-in-law and father-in-law Alvina and Ed Timmermann; brothers-in-law Paul (Veronica) Timmermann and Jim Timmermann and special friend, Frank “Lefty” Loncaric.

Toots was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was a member of St. Dominic Church in Breese. She worked at the State Bank of Breese for many years, and later in life she worked part time at Jan’s Hallmark in Swansea. Toots enjoyed traveling, baking, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Rev. Patrick Peter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held at Moss Funeral Home in Breese on Sunday, April 30 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm and on Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to All Saints Academy or Residential Hospice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.