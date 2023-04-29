Lawrence “LA” Hediger, 85, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Anderson Hospital with his family by his side.

LA was born April 11, 1938, to Harold and Murial (Nee Lawrence) Hediger in Highland, IL. On December 29, 1956, he married Marilyn Maples in Hernando, MS.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, and the Masonic Lodge #583. LA graduated Greenville High School in 1956 and went to work at McDonnell Aircraft right away. He retired from Boeing on September 29, 1997. He served on the Space Program with Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo, and on the space shuttle. His last project was Bird of Prey. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf. He enjoyed getting together with friends and family and playing games.

LA was preceded in death by his daughters, Diane Leathers and Cheryl Gibson; his parents, Harold and Murial Hediger; brother, Eugene Louis Hediger.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Hediger, Highland, IL; son, Gary (Dawn) Hediger, Hardin, KY; grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Delaney, Payton (Sammie) Hediger, Chantel (Tyler) Boyd, Eric Gibson, Jessica (Brian) Leathers-Schaefer, Brittany Leathers; great-grandchildren, Emily Delaney, Evan Carter Gibson Mayhood, Reagan, Rhoan, and Rory Boyd, Shari Gibson, E. J. Gibson, Aurora Schaefer; sisters, Linda Lee Foltz, Renee Young.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Highland, IL, or VITAS Hospice.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 4:00 pm, First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Interment will be at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL