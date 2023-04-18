Loretta Jean Ulmer, 76, of Greenville, IL, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Loretta was born on May 27, 1946, in Bingham, IL, the daughter of Cecil and Marie (Miller) Merriman. She married John Ulmer on August 9, 1964, and they were married for 58 years.

She attended Ramsey High School before beginning work at the ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) in Vandalia, IL until becoming a full-time homemaker. Loretta also managed Brigette Ulmer’s Dance Depot with her daughter, Brigette, for many years. She loved her family and dedicated her life to caring for her kids and grandchildren. Loretta’s favorite holiday was Christmas; she maintained and added to her decorations year-round. She loved to help people and gave her time for anything from rides to the doctor to remodeling a house.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ray, Helen, Dorothy, and Loy.

Loretta is survived by her husband, John Ulmer of Greenville IL; her children, Tracey (Misty) Ulmer of Vandalia IL, Brigette (Jack) Loynd of Chesterfield MO, and Angel Leidner of Greenville IL; her siblings, Ruth McCray of Hillsboro IL, Leland Merriman of The Villages, FL; her grandchildren, Levi (Megan) Ulmer of Pueblo CO, Dayin Godbersen of Jacksonville NC, Colten Leidner of Vandalia IL, Jeff (Lorraine) Leidner of Mulberry Grove IL, Courtney Ulmer of Mulberry Grove IL, Zane Ulmer of Vandalia IL, and Landon Ulmer of Vandalia IL; and her great-grandchildren Harlan Leidner and Aspen Ulmer.

The family has requested the services to be private.

Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL.

Memorials may be mailed to Fayette County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 84, Vandalia, IL 62471.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.