Lorraine G. “Rainey” Hemann, age 86, of Germantown, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born August 17, 1936 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Elizabeth, nee Gross, and Bernard Haake, Sr.

She married Lavern Hemann on July 16, 1957 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2022.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Walters; siblings, Selma (Wilson) Wuebbles, Herman (Agatha) Haake, and Bernard “Smiley” Haake, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Catherine, nee Hagen, Hemann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph Holtmann, Helen Margaret (Ed) Otten, Lucille (Vince) Korte, Bernard (Marion) Hemann, Eugene (Helen) Hemann, Ruth (Edward) Cochran, Wilbert “Whip” Langenhorst, and Tom Jansen.

Rainey is survived by her children, Donna (Alan) Deien of Breese, Colleen (Bob) Barkau of Nashville, Denise (Brad) Jones of New Baden, Karen (Dale) Kruep of Breese, and John (Deb) Hemann of Germantown; grandchildren, Tanya (Matt) Walters, Louis (Stacie) Deien, Adam Schroeder, Tara (Gary) Rosen, Shauna (Ryan) Heely, Alicia (Kyle) Rodgers, Steven (Elissa) Jones, Kaitlin (Shane) Meredith, Tyler Kruep, Zachary Kruep, Travis Hemann, and Cortney (fiance, Dylan) Hemann; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Holtmann of Germantown; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Haake, Lorinda Jansen, and Bernadette Langenhorst, all of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rainey formerly worked at Carlyle Shoe Factory, Hardware Center in Germantown for over twenty years, and Tonnies Hardware in Albers. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, camping, yardwork, and spending time with her family and friends.

Rainey didn’t know a stranger and she shared her infectious smile with everyone she met.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s research Hospital and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.