Maribeth Rogers, nee Fischer, age 74, of Breese, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, after an eight-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was born September 20, 1948, in Breese, daughter of the late Henry “Harry” and Elvira, nee Kreke, Fischer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Barr; brothers, Jerry Fischer, Ron Fischer, and Dennis (“Mitzie” Marybeth) Fischer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Carolyn Rogers; and sisters-in-law, Glenda Rogers and Linda Sue Buchanon.

Maribeth is survived by her husband, Calvin Rogers, of Breese, whom she married February 14, 1987, in Miami, OK; children, Bill Haley of Albers, Michelle (Ron) Barr of Highland, and Kyle Haley of Albers; step-daughter, Stacey Rogers of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Cody Barr, Chelsea (Patrick) Burke, Josh Haley, and Jarrod Haley; brother, Bill (Beth) Fischer of Breese; former husband, Tom Haley of Arizona; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol Fischer of Breese, Gwen Fischer of Breese, Vickie (Floyd) Boxx of Kell, Tammy (Dave) Webster of Salem, and Keith (Claudette) Rogers of Pocahontas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maribeth formerly worked as a traffic clerk for Arrow Group Industries in Breese and went on to work as a parttime librarian for the Breese Public Library. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. She particularly enjoyed story times with the children. Maribeth had a passion for crafting that she turned into a business with her husband and daughter. She had an amazing talent for decorating and took great pride in caring for her home and garden. She also enjoyed fishing and hunting for morel mushrooms with her husband. During her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends as well as her mother/daughter trips.

Maribeth will be remembered for her kind smiles and laughter; she was the foundation of the family.

Funeral Service will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Friday, April 14, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery or the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.